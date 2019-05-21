25 Taliban Fighters Killed in Central Part of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

At least 16 Taliban fighters have been killed during a military operation conducted by Afghan special forces in Nerkh district of Maidan Wardak province.

On Tuesday, the 203rd Thunder military corps said in a statement that Afghan forces conducted a joint operation in Nerkh district last night, killing 16 Taliban fighters.

In a separate operation, Afghan forces have killed nine Taliban militants in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, the statement added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.

This comes as the Taliban group has intensified their insurgency in Ghazni and Maidan Wardak provinces.

In the latest move, Taliban closed Kabul-Kandahar highway for traffic in Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak province.