243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI

At least 243 civilians including women and children were killed or wounded in the past 10 days in Taliban attacks and explosions across the country, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday.

The ministry said in the past 10 days Taliban carried out six suicide bombings and 62 landmine explosions which resulted in financial and human losses to civilians including women and children.

“At least 63 civilians were killed and 180 others were wounded in the Taliban attacks,” the ministry added.

The ministry claims that in response to the Taliban attacks, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces killed a number of prominent Taliban commanders and members of the group.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Last week the Afghan Human Rights Commission (AHRC) said that at least 79 civilians had been killed and injured in 12 separate incidents in Farah, Parwan, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces in one week.

The commission stated 39 civilians were killed and 40 others were injured.

“Among [those] killed are four women and eight children,” the commission said.

According to the watchdog, among the wounded civilians there are 17 children and four women.

The commission blames the Taliban and unknown armed groups for the casualties.