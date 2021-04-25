Connect with us

243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2021)

At least 243 civilians including women and children were killed or wounded in the past 10 days in Taliban attacks and explosions across the country, the Ministry of Interior said Sunday.

The ministry said in the past 10 days Taliban carried out six suicide bombings and 62 landmine explosions which resulted in financial and human losses to civilians including women and children.

“At least 63 civilians were killed and 180 others were wounded in the Taliban attacks,” the ministry added.

The ministry claims that in response to the Taliban attacks, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces killed a number of prominent Taliban commanders and members of the group.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Last week the Afghan Human Rights Commission (AHRC) said that at least 79 civilians had been killed and injured in 12 separate incidents in Farah, Parwan, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces in one week.

The commission stated 39 civilians were killed and 40 others were injured.

“Among [those] killed are four women and eight children,” the commission said.

According to the watchdog, among the wounded civilians there are 17 children and four women.

The commission blames the Taliban and unknown armed groups for the casualties.

Pakistan’s peace envoy arrives in Kabul for talks

1 hour ago

April 25, 2021

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2021)

Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Sunday that a high-ranking delegation led by Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation arrived in Kabul for talks with Afghan officials.

“Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation, arrived in Kabul this morning for discussions with Afghan officials on peace,” Khan tweeted. 

During his visit Sadiq will also discuss security and related matters, the ambassador confirmed. 

Sadiq’s visit comes just two weeks after a scheduled visit by another Pakistani delegation was canceled due to security threats. 

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Asad Qaisar, and his accompanying delegation were forced to turn back to Islamabad after entering Afghan airspace following the reported discovery of explosive materials at the airport. 

At the time, Qaisar’s flight was turned back after NATO warned they had found explosives on the runway at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul city.

Qaisar had been scheduled to visit Kabul for three days. 

According to officials at the time, the explosives had been planted on one of the runways years ago.

Taliban car bombing in Kandahar thwarted: MoD

3 hours ago

April 25, 2021

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2021)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Sunday the Taliban had planned to carry out a car bombing at a security checkpoint in the Panjwai district of Kandahar province on Saturday night but their plan was thwarted by special forces.

According to the MoD, commandos were able to stop the attack in time.

NSA says release of Taliban prisoners would be conditional

16 hours ago

April 24, 2021

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2021)

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that the government would release 7,000 Taliban prisoners, demanded by the group as part of the Doha deal, only if the group significantly reduces violence.

Addressing a press conference, Mohib urged the Taliban not to demand the release of drug traffickers.

“When it comes to releasing of prisoners, the Taliban should prove that the people [to be freed] are not smugglers,” Mohib said.

Mohib’s statement comes just days after First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said at a public gathering in Parwan province that “no further release [of prisoners] is going to happen.”

“We have no prisoner release plans in place for the Taliban,” Saleh said.

Meanwhile, the National Directorate of Security Chief Ahmadzia Saraj said a grave gap has been created among the Taliban’s political and military leaders.

The Taliban have intensified clashes across the country as the foreign troops are getting ready to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Defense Ministry, however, claimed that the group has been defeated on the battlefield.

“Thousands of Taliban militants have been killed in Arghandab clashes. The group is certainly defeated in Kandahar, they (Taliban) said that they are not capable of fighting against the Afghan forces,” Acting Defense Minister Yasin Zia said.

