24 Taliban Insurgents Killed, Wounded in Farah Operation

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2019)

At 12 Taliban militants were killed and 12 others wounded during a clearance operation conducted by Afghan forces in Farah province, the Afghan Army said on Friday.

Hashmatullah Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Afghan Army in western Farah province told Ariana News that the Afghan forces have launched a clearance operation in Lash WaJuwayn district of the province.

According to Ahmadi, Desho, Laftan and Chahar Gawak areas of Lash WaJuwayn were cleared of Taliban insurgents.

Ahmadi added that the Afghan forces have also disarmed nine roadside mines during the military raid.

The Taliban militants have not made a comment about the incident yet.

Farah is among the insecure provinces in western Afghanistan, where the Taliban militants operate in a number of its districts.