24 High School Girls Poisoned in Helmand Province

Local authorities in the southern Helmand province confirmed that 24 high school girls were poisoned today’s morning in Lashkargah, the capital city of the province.

Mujahidullah Safari, deputy governor of Helmand province has visited the poisoned student in Bost Hospital and ordered authorities to investigate the incident, Media Office of Helmand governor reported today.

“All poisoned girls were students of 11th grade at Lashkargah Central Girls School”, said Omer Zawak, spokesman of Helmand governor to Ariana News.

He said that the main reason behind the poisoning is yet to be clear and investigation is underway regarding the incident.

According to Mr. Zawak, all poisoned student were immediately transferred to the hospital and they were reportedly in a stable condition.