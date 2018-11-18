24 Daesh Fighters Join Peace Process in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

At least 24 Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Nangarhar province have laid down their arms and joined the peace process, officials said Sunday.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the militants shunned insurgency following the Afghan military forces’ clearance operation in Naziyan district of the province.

Khogyani added that foreign fighters were also among the surrendered insurgents.

According to local officials, Naziyan has been cleared of Daesh militants after the 12-day operation in the district.

Nangarhar has been among the restive provinces in southern Afghanistan where the insurgent groups including the Taliban and Daesh are actively operating in its number remote districts.