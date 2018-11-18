24 Daesh Fighters Join Peace Process in Nangarhar

Ariana News Leave a comment 32 Views

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

At least 24 Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Nangarhar province have laid down their arms and joined the peace process, officials said Sunday.  

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the militants shunned insurgency following the Afghan military forces’ clearance operation in Naziyan district of the province.

Khogyani added that foreign fighters were also among the surrendered insurgents.

According to local officials, Naziyan has been cleared of Daesh militants after the 12-day operation in the district.

Nangarhar has been among the restive provinces in southern Afghanistan where the insurgent groups including the Taliban and Daesh are actively operating in its number remote districts.

About Ariana News

Check Also

Ghani Meets General Dostum to Discuss Peace Efforts

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)President Ashraf Ghani met with his First Vice President General …

Copyright © 2018 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News