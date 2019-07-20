23 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Helmand Operations

(Last Updated On: July 20, 2019)

At least 16 Taliban insurgents were killed and seven others wounded in operation by Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in Marja district of the province.

According to the statement, several parts of Marja including Camp Bazar, Haji Abdul Ahmad, Sarqateb and Haji Askar Agha areas of the district were cleared of the militants.

During the operation, Afghan security forces have defused dozens of mines and destroyed at least 10 hideouts of the Taliban.

The Taliban militant group yet to comment about the incident.

Helmand is among the insecure province in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are operating in a number of its districts.