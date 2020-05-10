Latest News
220 kV power transmission line to Kunar; contract signed
Afghanistan signed into a contract Saturday to enable a 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar.
Arg announced that the contract to transfer 220 kV of electricity from Nangarhar to Kunar province was signed Saturday between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL). The 300 megawatts project will be completed at a cost of $29.9 million in two years.
Dawood Noorzai, head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said the project would be completed on time. Over 30,000 residential, industrial and commercial subscribers will benefit from the electricity, he added. In addition, the line will lobby an electric flow to Nuristan province as well.
This comes as the Taliban, for the first time, has called for better ties with India and has welcomed India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Indian media reports say.
Balkh
Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak
Balkh has decided to conditionally lift movement restrictions in the city while the COVID19 outbreak continues.
The anti-coronavirus commission in Balkh has decided to conditionally and gradually ease the lockdown in Mazar-e-Sharif city starting from today, Sunday.
The commission said it was important to abide by the rules of healthcare guidelines at work, and that all guilds, except those that were not considered necessary, such as hotels, could start operating today.
On the other hand, a number of Mazar-e-Sharif residents see the lifting of restrictions as harmful in the current situation because the virus is still spreading.
In the meantime, in the last 24 hours alone, 43 new cases have tested positive in Balkh, and there is a total of 300 confirmed infections already there.
COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan
The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.
According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.
So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to the most vulnerable families in Maimana city of Faryab province.
The foundation has distributed food packages to the Coronavirus affected families in the city.
“Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah,” the organization said in a tweet on Friday.
Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah. pic.twitter.com/0Abkr9R8q5
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 7, 2020
Citing to the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, Naqibullah Faiq, the provincial governor of Faryab said that the Bayat’s aids were right at a correct moment.
He called on other charity organizations to give a hand to the needy people during this trying time.
The foundation’s agent in Maimana told Ariana News that it had identified vulnerable families before distributing food packages.
Meanwhile, Maimana residents who received the aids said that they have passed not so easy days.
It comes as the foundation has so far distributed food supplies to hundreds of needy families across the country and it has also taken part in disinfecting the cities, as a part of its overall efforts to help the government in fighting against the COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
