(Last Updated On: May 10, 2020)

Afghanistan signed into a contract Saturday to enable a 220 kV power transmission line to Kunar.

Arg announced that the contract to transfer 220 kV of electricity from Nangarhar to Kunar province was signed Saturday between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL). The 300 megawatts project will be completed at a cost of $29.9 million in two years.

Dawood Noorzai, head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said the project would be completed on time. Over 30,000 residential, industrial and commercial subscribers will benefit from the electricity, he added. In addition, the line will lobby an electric flow to Nuristan province as well.

This comes as the Taliban, for the first time, has called for better ties with India and has welcomed India’s assistance to Afghanistan, Indian media reports say.