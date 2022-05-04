22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2022)

At least 22 people have died, 18 others injured and seven are still missing in flash floods in 12 provinces across the country.

Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority (ADMA), says more than 260 homes have been partially damaged, 19 homes have been completely destroyed, 500 acres of land were damaged, and 120 livestock dead.

Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department meanwhile has warned that 27 provinces of the country are still at risk of floods caused by the heavy rains.

Local officials in Faryab say floods in the province have caused huge financial losses but they did not report exact statistics.

“Investigations are ongoing and we have helped those affected and our team is on the ground trying to help people,” said Ghulam Ghaus Naseri, acting Minister of State for Disaster Management.

Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department said Wednesday that 27 provinces are at risk of floods, and estimates that rainfall in some provinces will be between 20 mm and 60 mm.

“The probability of rain in twenty-seven provinces of the country with floods was forecasted, which was published through our website along with its possible dangers, and these rains will continue until Thursday,” said Mohammad Nasim Murad, the head of weather forecasts at AMD.

This comes after widespread rain was recorded across parts of the country this week including Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis and Parwan.