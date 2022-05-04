Latest News
22 dead, 18 injured in flash floods across Afghanistan
At least 22 people have died, 18 others injured and seven are still missing in flash floods in 12 provinces across the country.
Afghanistan’s national disaster management authority (ADMA), says more than 260 homes have been partially damaged, 19 homes have been completely destroyed, 500 acres of land were damaged, and 120 livestock dead.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department meanwhile has warned that 27 provinces of the country are still at risk of floods caused by the heavy rains.
Local officials in Faryab say floods in the province have caused huge financial losses but they did not report exact statistics.
“Investigations are ongoing and we have helped those affected and our team is on the ground trying to help people,” said Ghulam Ghaus Naseri, acting Minister of State for Disaster Management.
Afghanistan’s Meteorological Department said Wednesday that 27 provinces are at risk of floods, and estimates that rainfall in some provinces will be between 20 mm and 60 mm.
“The probability of rain in twenty-seven provinces of the country with floods was forecasted, which was published through our website along with its possible dangers, and these rains will continue until Thursday,” said Mohammad Nasim Murad, the head of weather forecasts at AMD.
This comes after widespread rain was recorded across parts of the country this week including Baghlan, Faryab, Badghis and Parwan.
UNSC condemns continued attacks against Afghan civilians
The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the continued terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the council, the UNSC condemned the recent attacks, including the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on April 22 which killed more than 25 people, and the attack against the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on April 29 which early reports said killed at least 30 people.
“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” said the statement.
The council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.
They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the UN and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
IEA says its forces will protect Afghanistan airports
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces will protect the country’s airports and that negotiations on bringing in the help of another country is based on technical issues only, its deputy spokesman said on Tuesday.
Qatar and Turkey have been in talks with the IEA in recent months to help run Afghan airports, but they have yet to reach an agreement.
Reports suggest that Qatar and Turkey want to deploy their military forces to guard the airports.
“Soldiers would provide airport security, but IEA has enough experience and forces to do this,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA. “Discussions will be on technical issues.”
Last month, the BBC reported that they had obtained a video showing Qatari forces at Kabul airport.
Experts suggest it would be difficult for Qatar and Turkey to strike a deal with IEA to run the airports without having military presence there.
“Flights will resume if Qatari and Turkish forces are allowed to provide security for airports and it will also help those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” said Abdul Wali Frozan, a political expert.
Khalil Ahmad Nadim, a member of Afghanistan’s Third Way, a political group, said that the agreement would also help ensure that drugs will not be smuggled out of the country.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that any agreement with countries on Afghan airports would be based on the national interests.
IEA to send team to Iran for talks on refugees
A delegation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will soon visit Iran to discuss Afghan refugees’ problems with the authorities of the neighboring country, a senior Afghan official said on Tuesday.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, acting minister of refugees and repatriation said that the delegation, including the ministry’s officials, would leave for Iran soon after Eid.
“We have a plan which we will share with the Iranian government,” Haqqani said.
An estimated three million Afghans, most of them undocumented refugees, live in Iran. In recent weeks, videos have emerged showing mistreatment of Afghans in Iran.
Iranian authorities have also been deporting scores of Afghans, often violently, every day.
Moreover, there have been some incidents at the border which have caused tensions between the two neighbors.
Haqqani said that ill-wishers want Afghanistan to be in conflict with its neighbors.
“We urge Afghans to control themselves and abide by the international norms,” Haqqani said adding Afghanistan has not violated sovereignty of any other country and expects the same from others.
He also said that authorities would curb cross-border smuggling of Afghans.
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID spreads in China
Facebook-owner Meta opens access to AI large language model
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
11 IEA forces killed in Herat traffic accident
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
Afghan para-swimming sensation scoops gold for first time as American citizen
ICC officially recognizes Mirwais Ashraf as ACB Representative to the Board
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
