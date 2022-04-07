21th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)

The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Thursday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.

“This is the 21th package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.

DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.

Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.