Connect with us

Business

21th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)

The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Thursday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.

“This is the 21th package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.

DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.

Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

China’s National Petroleum Corporation mulls investing in Afghanistan

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2022)

During a visit to Kabul, officials from a Chinese company said they are interested in investing in Afghanistan.

The head of the corporation (CNPCI), said Wednesday in a meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, that the company wants to invest in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the company’s interest and said that now, with the provision of security, the grounds for domestic and foreign investments in Afghanistan has been prepared.

Hanafi has stated that the Islamic Emirate (IE)
is cooperating with foreign businessmen and investors in providing security and facilitating the investment process.

CNPCI is China’s state-owned oil and gas company, which is China’s largest energy company.

China, meanwhile, recently hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who attended the meeting asked international companies to invest in Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Business

IEA bans use of Iranian currency in bordering Nimruz province

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Nimruz province have banned the use of foreign currency in transactions, sales and purchases in the province, which borders Iran.

Mawolavi Mohammad Mahajer, head of security at Nimroz police headquarters, says that the province’s people mostly use Toman [Iranian currency] in their daily transactions due to its close proximity to Iran.

Mahajer said that two days ago, a decision was taken to curb the practise.

Mahajer said if people are caught using foreign currency, offenders will be dealt with seriously and legally.

For years, the people of the border provinces have been using foreign currency in their transactions.

However, almost 80% of cross-border trade in Nimruz is being done in Iranian Tomans.

This comes after the IEA imposed a country-wide ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan.

“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.

The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring countries such as Pakistan for trade.

Continue Reading

Business

IEA lowers tax for small businesses

Published

2 days ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has lowered the tax rate for small businesses from 1.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement Monday that the move would encourage small business owners to grow their businesses and that it would motivate unemployed people to start up businesses.

According to the statement, the move would ultimately help reduce poverty levels and would increase economic growth of the country.

The private sector welcomed the move, saying it would help small businesses flourish.

Abdul Jabar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, urged the government to also reduce taxes for factory and industry owners. He said this would also increase the government’s revenues as factory owners would not default on paying taxes if they were lowered.

Last month, the IEA announced an exemption for small businesses that owed taxes and tax penalties.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!