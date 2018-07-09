21 Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Balkh

(Last Updated On: July 09, 2018 11:45 am)

At least 14 Taliban insurgents were killed and 7 others were wounded during the Afghan forces’ operation named “Walid 9” in Chamtal district of Balkh province, security officials said on Monday.

The 209th Shahin Corps in a press release said that three key members of the Taliban group whose names are Mullah Khairullah, Qari Sidiqi and Abdul Rashid Ganjom are among the killed insurgents.

The press release added that the Gorjak, Shisha Khana, Teymorak and Bist Pikal villages of the district have been fully cleared of the insurgents during the Walid 9 operation.

Security officials noted they have seized a number of arms and weapons and the operation is underway to completely clear of the Chamtal district.