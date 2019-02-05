21 People Sentenced to Prison over Kabul Intercontinental Hotel Attack  

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2019)

Twenty-one people have been sentenced to imprisonment over last year’s deadly attack on Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.

Over a two-dozen people including foreigners had been killed in the Taliban attack which took place in January 2018.

Jamshed Rasooli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said that 21 people who had been accused of involving in the attack and negligence were jailed.

Rasooli said that 13 of them – who were working for a company that was in charge of security at the hotel – sentenced to 3-4 years in prison.

Eight more who were Taliban members and involved in organizing and planning the attack, were sentenced to 20-30 years in prison, the official said.