20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Tuesday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 20th package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has banned telecommunication companies from issuing SIM cards to the public without them being registered.
Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the IEA, said in a tweet on Monday that according to a cabinet decision, telecommunication companies will not be allowed to distribute unregistered SIM cards.
The cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which operates under the control of the IEA, to address the issue.
The former government also had regulations in place that all SIM card owners had to be registered. However, the rules were not always adhered to.
There are four private and one state-run mobile phone companies in Afghanistan which collectively service about 22 million mobile phone clients and over 5 million internet subscribers, according to official sources.
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) officials said on Thursday that a Turkish company wants to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits, or oil reserves in northern Afghanistan.
The officials said however that a contract has not been signed yet. They also said other foreign companies are interested in investing.
According to the officials companies from Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan are interested in the mining sector.
The ministry said that national interests will be preserved in all contracts.
“Talks with some Turkish companies are underway, the companies want to invest $250 million in Amo river oil deposits,” said Mufti Asmatullah Borhan, spokesman for the MoMP.
Members of the private sector said that Afghanistan’s economic problems will be resolved if investments are forthcoming in the oil sector.
They in turn called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to accelerate their efforts to secure contracts in this sector.
“We have a lot of oil in northern Afghanistan, not only Turkish people, but Afghan and Russians are also interested in investing in Afghanistan,” said Baz Mohammad, head of the traders and investors association.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that mining of Afghanistan’s minerals and oil reserves can solve the economic crisis.
Afghanistan exports goods to Europe for first time since IEA takeover
Dozens of cargo trucks left Afghanistan on Monday in what marked the first consignment of exports to Europe since the Islamic Emirate took over the country in August last year.
The convoy left from the western province of Herat and will travel through the Lapis Lazuli route, an international trade route that was inaugurated in 2018.
The shipment involves nearly 30 trucks carrying commodities such as pistachios, sesame, cumin, carpets and almonds, said Yonus Qazizada, the provincial director of trade and investment in Herat.
He said that the commodities worth $5 million are bound for European and Arab countries.
The Lapis Lazuli corridor begins from Torghundi in Herat and continues to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.
This is the second Afghan convoy of exports through Lapis Lazuli since the corridor was inaugured in December 2018.
The first convoy carried dried fruits, herbs and textiles.
Meanwhile, the union of exporters in the western zone said exports increased by 40 percent in 1400 solar year as compared to the previous year.
“This suggests that expectations have grown and economic activities have increased. Unlike the propaganda that is spread, it is a great achievement to dispatch a convoy abroad,” said Mohammad Rafiq Shahir, head of the experts’ council of Herat.
