COVID-19
206 COVID cases reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,877 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported seven deaths and 180 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
The new cases were reported in Nangarhar (78), Kandahar (34), Kabul (20), Khost (15), Balkh (6), Takhar (2), Kunduz (3), Paktia (6), Parwan (9), Maidan Wardak (13), Kunar (1), Laghman (9), Panjshir (2), Zabul (2) and Nuristan (6).
The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 59,576, the total number of reported deaths is 2,618, and the total number of recoveries is 52,974.
So far, 400,412 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 3,984 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.
This comes amid a “tsunami” of cases in India, which is crippling the health care system.
Recently acting health minister Wahid Majrooh said that during meetings with provincial public health directors, the issue of Indian flights to Afghanistan, restrictions on passenger traffic at Pakistan-Iran border, gathering restrictions, & activation of emergency committees were discussed.
Majrooh added that these issues will be shared with the leadership of the government and the Security Council so that a decision can be made.
COVID-19
India’s new COVID-19 cases stay above 300,000, army called to help
India’s coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.
Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, slightly below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday, with overrun hospitals turning away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies.
“Please note that a huge fall in daily cases … is largely due to a heavy fall in testing,” Rijo M John, a professor and health economist at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala, said on Twitter.
“This should not be taken as an indication of falling cases, rather a matter of missing out on too many positive cases!”
India has called on its armed forces to help tackle the devastating crisis. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said late on Monday that oxygen would be released from armed forces reserves and retired medical personnel would join health facilities that are struggling under the strain of cases.
Nations including Britain, Germany, and the United States have pledged aid, while Indian Americans in U.S. Congress and the technology sector have joined forces to help. read more
A shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi early on Tuesday, Reuters partner ANI reported. France is also sending oxygen generators that can provide year-long oxygen for 250 beds, the embassy said.
The first “Oxygen Express” train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas also reached the national capital early Tuesday.
But the crisis in the metropolis of 20 million people is unabated.
Dr K.Preetham, chief of medical administration at the city’s Indian Spinal Injuries Centre which is treating scores of COVID-19 patients, said the scarcity of oxygen was such the hospital was splitting oxygen cylinders on patients.
“For seven days, most of us haven’t slept. Because of the scarcity, we are forced to put two patients on one cylinder and this is a time consuming process because we don’t have long tubes,” he said.
‘WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution amid the “storm” of infections.
In some of India’s worst-hit cities, bodies were being cremated in makeshift facilities in parks and parking lots. Critically ill patients lay on beds outside overwhelmed hospitals waiting for admission.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned the Indian economy, the world’s sixth largest, could falter as a result of the spike in cases, creating a drag for the global economy.
“We expect that this could get worse before it gets better,” Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the Chamber, the biggest U.S. business lobby, told Reuters. read more
Australia paused direct passenger flights from India until May 15, the latest on a growing list of countries to curb travel from India to prevent more virulent virus variants from entering their borders. read more
Three Australian cricketers cut short their Indian Premier League season to head home amid the uncertainty.
India, home to around 1.3 billion people, has so far reported 17.64 million COVID-19 infections and 197,894 deaths, but experts believe the tally runs significantly higher.
The country is negotiating with the United States, which has said it will share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine with other countries.
“Major lobbying is on at this point of time to secure as much as possible for India,” a senior Indian official part of ongoing negotiations told Reuters, adding that Modi had been assured that India would be given priority.
“At this juncture even harshest critics of India are pushing the U.S. regime” to aid India, the official added.
COVID-19
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies on Saturday as the country’s coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a “tsunami” of disease, setting a new world record for cases for the third consecutive day, Reuters reported.
Max Healthcare, which runs a network of hospitals in north India, tweeted that it had less than two hours of oxygen left while Fortis Healthcare, another big chain, said it was suspending new admissions in Delhi.
“We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning,” Fortis said.
India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one COVID-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital’s underfunded health system buckles, Reuters reported.
The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen to Delhi from the far corners of the country and overseas including Singapore.
The number of cases across the country of around 1.3 billion rose overnight by 346,786, the Health Ministry said, for a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate for the country so far. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full up and asked grieving families to wait.
Hospitals in Delhi have gone to the city’s high court this week seeking it to order the state and federal governments to make emergency arrangements for medical supplies, mainly oxygen.
“It’s a tsunami. How are we trying to build capacity?” the Delhi high court asked the state and federal governments in response to this plea.
Television showed families tending to the sick in hospital corridors and streets as they waited for medical attention, Reuters reported.
One man identified as Amit who was grieving for his brother at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden hospital said he had seen families running around with oxygen cylinders trying to get them refilled.
“You can’t leave me in the lurch,” a lawyer appearing for the Jaipur Golden hospital told the high court on Saturday, seeking its intervention.
The court asked the government to ensure supplies, as well to make security arrangements for medical centres amid people’s desperation.
“We know how people react, let’s not have a law and order situation,” the court said in its direction to the authorities.
India surpassed the U.S. record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.
The federal government had declared it had beaten back the coronavirus in February.
Health experts said India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control. Authorities lifted restrictions, allowing for the resumption of big gatherings.
Others said that it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus coursing through India. It is the world’s second most populous country and people live in close proximity, often six to a room.
“While complacency in adhering to masks and physical distancing might have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave has been fuelled by a much more virulent strain,” wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School, in the Indian Express.
Experts say the only way India can turn the tide is to ramp up vaccinations and impose strict lockdowns in the so-called red zones of high infection. It has opened up the immunisation programme to all adults but faces a shortage.
India is currently using the AstraZeneca shot and homegrown Covaxin. It has also approved Russia’s Sputnik V and has urged Pfizer Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to provide it with vaccines.
COVID-19
India’s hospitals overrun as COVID-19 infections top global record for 2nd day
People across India scrambled for life-saving oxygen supplies on Friday and patients lay dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes, Reuters reported.
For the second day running, the country’s overnight infection total was higher than ever recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730.
India’s second wave has hit with such ferocity that hospitals are running out of oxygen, beds and anti-viral drugs. Many patients have been turned away because there was no space for them, doctors in Delhi told Reuters.
Ambulance sirens sounded throughout the day in the deserted streets of the capital, one of India’s worst hit cities, where a lockdown is in place to try and stem the transmission of the virus.
Mass cremations have been taking place as the crematoriums have run out of space.
Reuters reported that at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the north east of the city, critical patients gasping for air arrived in ambulances and autorickshaws. Some waited for hours on trolleys outside and one, Shayam Narayan died before being admitted, a death unlikely to be counted in the city’s rising toll.
“The system is broken,” his younger brother Raj said.
Tushar Maurya, whose mother was being treated inside, urged anyone not in a serious condition to keep away.
“The staff are doing their best but there is not enough oxygen,” she said.
The India Today television channel showed angry relatives outside a hospital in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.
“People are dying in front of hospitals while they wait for a bed to become available,” one man said.
Another young man, who was not identified, said: “Is this why we voted for this government? When we need it the most, we find ourselves all alone. Where will the poor go?”
Health experts say India became complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at about 10,000 a day and seemed to be under control, and lifted restrictions to allow big gatherings, Reuters reported.
Modi himself has faced rare criticism for allowing political rallies and a Hindu religious festival, in which millions take a ritual bath in the Ganges river, to go ahead. He addressed many of the rallies with packed crowds and few people wearing masks.
“Indians let down their collective guard,” Zarir Udwadia, a pulmonologist on Maharashtra’s task force, wrote in the Times of India newspaper.
“We heard self-congratulatory declarations of victory from our leaders, now cruelly exposed as mere self-assured hubris.”
Delhi’s government declared in February it had beaten back the coronavirus. On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went on live television to plead for medical oxygen supplies in a virtual meeting with Modi, warning that many people would die.
“All of the country’s oxygen plants should immediately be taken over by the government through the army,” he said.
Police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, some wielding assault rifles, escorted trucks carrying oxygen to waiting hospitals in Delhi, while city governments traded accusations over hoarding.
Modi said the government was making a “continuous effort” to increase oxygen supplies, including steps to divert industrial oxygen.
In Washington, U.S. health officials and a White House spokeswoman on Friday said they were weighing how to help India and had been in contact with officials there, but gave no details on any possible U.S. action.
In Mumbai, a fire broke out in a suburban hospital treating COVID-19 patients early on Friday, killing 13 people. On Wednesday, 22 patients died at a public hospital in Maharashtra where Mumbai is located when oxygen supply ran out due to a leaking tank.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about the growing case load in India, which on Thursday passed the previous global high of 297,430 recorded in January in the United States, where case numbers have fallen.
“The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.
WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said reducing transmission would be a “very difficult task” but the government was working on limiting mixing between people, which he said was essential, Reuters reported.
Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan in the United States, said it seemed as if there was no social safety net for Indians.
“Everyone is fighting for their own survival and trying to protect their loved ones,” he said. “This is hard to watch.”
