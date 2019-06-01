2,002 Polling Centers to Remain Closed in Presidential Elections

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2019)

More than 2,000 polling centers will remain closed in the upcoming presidential elections due to security threats and a lack of voters lists, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Saturday.

Hawa Alam Nooristani, the Chief of IEC told Ariana News that people will go to polls in 5,383 centers and the remaining 2,002 polling centers will be shut down on election day due to security threats and a lack of voters lists.

The Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28.

However, Habibulrahman Nang, the Head of IEC Secretariat said that the election materials for voters registration have reached to the districts.

Electoral observers express concerns that the IEC will not be able to hold election across the country.