2,000 Tons of Afghan Watermelon to be Exported to Azerbaijan

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2019)

The officials of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) reported that dozen tons of Afghan watermelon will be exported to Azerbaijan.

In the first stage, almost 2,000 tons of Afghan watermelon will be exported to Azerbaijan, they add.

This comes as due to the lack of market in the western provinces of the country the price for each Kilogram of watermelon reduced unprecedentedly to one Afghanis.

“Dozens of the Afghan watermelon will be exported to Azerbaijan to solve the farmers’ current problem.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that the harvests of fresh fruits have increased this year through which the farmers can earn more money.

“Although the harvests have increased, the prices are good in the markets which can influence the farmer’s living condition,” said Akbar Rostami, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the same time, some of the lawmakers criticize the government for the absence of capacity regarding agriculture.

“The government should buy the farmers’ products with a sufficient price and keep them in the fridges until exporting them to the foreign countries. This way the farmers will not lose their profits,” said Habiba Danish, an Afghan MP.

Economic experts say that the government should do marketing for the country’s dry and fresh fruits in the region and in the world.