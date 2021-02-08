Latest News
200 officials suspected of embezzling COVID funds
The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan says that more than 200 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.
The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.
Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”
Latest News
American troops likely to stay after May: US senator
US Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that American troops will stay on in Afghanistan and only leave when the conditions are right.
In an interview with CBS News, Graham, a Republican senator, said: “I’m very pleased with what the Biden administration is proposing for Afghanistan. We’re going to keep troops there on a conditions-based approach.”
Graham went on to state: “I think we’re not going to leave in May. We’re going to leave when the conditions are right.
“The Taliban have been cheating. They haven’t been complying. And so I like what Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and the Biden administration is doing.
“They’re reevaluating our presence in Afghanistan to keep the footprint low, but not to walk away and lose all the gains we’ve achieved,” Graham said.
“If we leave too soon without a conditions-based withdrawal, Daesh and al-Qaeda will come roaring back. Women will suffer greatly. So they’re in a good spot, I think, on Afghanistan.”
This comes after a flurry of discussions among high ranking US officials, a number of reports and announcements that the new Biden administration will review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year before making a final decision on whether or not it will meet the May deadline to withdraw all troops.
On Friday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that he had fully briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”
“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.
Latest News
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
The delegation assigned to probe the recent carnage in Bihsud has called for Allahdad Fedaie, Police Chief of Maidan Wardak, to be suspended and prosecuted.
The delegation states that Fedaie ordered security forces to open fire on protesters who had gathered outside the government building in Hisa-i-Awal Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak just over a week ago.
At least 12 people were killed in the shooting.
The Interior Ministry however rejected claims that security forces had opened fire and said irresponsible gunmen started shooting at police and civilians in the district.
According to the reports, in addition to the 12 people killed, at least 31 others – including the new police commander of Hisa-i-Awal Bihsud and two security personnel – were wounded in the incident.
The 14-member delegation, that was tasked to investigate the clashes, has handed over their findings to the National Security Council.
Hassan Rasouli, a member of the delegation stated: “The delegates agreed that aid must be provided to the families of the victims immediately. The police commander (Wardak police chief) must be suspended and he must be referred to the Attorney General’s Office; thirdly the district governors of the Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom districts must be replaced; and fourth – police chiefs of both districts should be replaced as well.”
Meanwhile, a number of Bihsud’s MPs said that clashes between the security forces and the public uprising forces have been ongoing for the past ten days.
They urged the government to conduct an impartial investigation into the problem and to ensure justice is served.
MP Mahdi Rasikh said: “After the return of the delegation clashes are still ongoing. We failed to control the situation.”
Murad Ali Murad, former deputy chief of army staff, cautiously said: “If it did not happen (government addressing the problem) the people have already decided. Perhaps the people take very serious action, and they would not trust the government anymore,” Mural Ali Mural, Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff said.
The Ministry of Interior Affairs stated that the Police Chief of Maidan Wardak has been called to Kabul, emphasizing that if he is found guilty of breaking the law, legal action will be taken against him.
“We are still investigating the issue. Who is guilty and who is not will be determined after the investigation is finalized,” the Ministry’s Spokesman Tariq Arian said.
Latest News
22,000 Afghan students vie for Pakistani scholarships
Pakistan will provide 1,000 Afghan students the chance to further their education in the country this year, the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul announced Saturday.
According to the Embassy, around 22,000 students from across the country will participate in the aptitude test for the Alama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships program.
The scholarships, offered in Bachelor, Masters, and Ph.D. degrees, include tuition fees and monthly stipends for the entire duration of the study period at Pakistani universities.
“Tests of 22,000 Afghan students for scholarships to study in Pakistani universities (2021 program) started today (Saturday) at Embassy of Pakistan Kabul and our consulates,” Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said.
Khan stated that 1,000 talented students will be awarded full scholarships and they will start their studies this year under the Allama Iqbal Scholarship scheme.
“Pakistan has helped Afghanistan in the field of education, especially in higher education. We want to strengthen our relations with Afghanistan in various fields,” Khan said.
Meanwhile, the scholarship program officials stated that 100 scholarships have been reserved for female students, aimed at empowering Afghan women.
Jahan Zeb Khan, head of the Alama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships stated: “The government of Pakistan has provided 6,000 scholarships for Afghan students since 2010. Of
which 2,500 students have graduated from various disciplines and are serving in different sectors in Afghanistan.”
