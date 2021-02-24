Latest News
200 corruption cases tackled by AGO in past two months
The Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday during a state accountability program briefing that 200 corruption cases, mostly involving government officials and government employees, have been investigated in the past two months.
“In the past two solar months the Attorney General has handed over 224 corruption cases to the High Court and 500 people have been charged,” said Jamshid Rasouly, spokesman for the AGO.
“The defendants include high-ranking officials such as deputies, governors, heads of departments, members of the provincial council and parliament, who have been charged with embezzlement, bribery, abuse of authority, money laundering, forgery of documents, also among these, there are 76 military cases and 178 defendants are included,” Rasouly added.
Rasouly said more than 1,700 corruption cases have been investigated this (solar) year. He said government officials, a number of members of the National Assembly and Provincial Councils are among those charged.
“In one year, the tireless efforts of the Attorney General’s Office to establish a modern anti-corruption mechanism have led to far-reaching changes. Today, the results of this national struggle in 1399 solar year are 1,791 cases, which shows that this promise has been increasingly fulfilled,” Rasouly said.
But Integrity Watch Afghanistan says that there has been no reforms at the Attorney General’s Office in the fight against corruption.
This comes after President Ashraf Ghani said about a month ago the leadership of the Attorney General’s Office needed to ramp up efforts to fight corruption and questioned the body’s performance.
A number of MPs in the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and civil society members have claimed the Attorney General’s Office and the Afghan judiciary deal with cases of corruption politically.
In addition to this, it has been three months since the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission and according to Afghan oversight bodies and civil society, the commission has so far provided no results in the fight against corruption.
Ghani claims Afghanistan in best position yet to achieve peace
In a meeting with a number of Wolesi Jirga MPs, President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that now more than ever, the grounds for a free and just peace have been laid.
“Afghanistan is in a better position than ever to achieve a free and just peace, and there will be extensive consultations with the National Assembly in the coming months,” Ghani said.
Ghani also stated that NATO’s decision not to stay or leave Afghanistan is a big message to the Taliban, who expected the people to surrender.
“The fact that NATO has not yet decided is a big message, and the claims of those to whom the people will surrender will end; now the serious negotiations to reach a solution will pave the way for it (peace),” Ghani added.
On the other hand, the Afghan government’s peace negotiating team says that the Taliban have promised to resume talks after members of their delegation and their leadership return to Qatar.
“The Taliban themselves stated we should be at the negotiating tables to start talks when their leaders have returned,” said Harifa Zurmati, a member of the Republic’s negotiating team.
The State Ministry for Peace also said its contact groups have started work and are holding meetings in Doha.
“Meetings between the contact groups were not held for about a month, but now they have been held for the past two days and fortunately the meetings have started and are continuing,” said Najia Anwari, Strategic Communication General Director and spokesperson for the State Ministry for Peace.
The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan says that the first issue on their agenda is a nationwide ceasefire, while the Taliban has their first issue as that regarding the ruling system.
NATO, the European Union and other foreign partners have backed the call for a ceasefire so as to end violence and civilian casualties.
Taliban violence increases by 10%: Officials
Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday that Taliban violence has increased by 10 percent in the past four months, adding that Afghan security forces are ready for both peace or war in the country.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy and acting minister of defense, said that besides having prepared for peace, they are also readying themselves for the Taliban’s upcoming spring offensive.
“Raising the capacity and capabilities of the ANA forces is one of the top priorities of the ministry. Based on plans and strategies the ANA forces will be equipped with modern tools and equipment,” added Miakhel.
Abdullah Raqibi, deputy minister of defense in logistic and technology affairs, said Afghans seek peace and reduction in violence, but the Taliban has intensified the war.
“These vehicles and equipment will be used to ensure stability and security,” said Raqibi referring to vehicles handed over by the US to Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The US handed over almost 640 vehicles to Afghan National Army, said the MoD.
According to officials these vehicles are 403 Humvees, 43 Rangers, 23 ambulances, and 170 motorbikes – which will be sent to local corps across the county.
MoD officials meanwhile said earlier that Afghan forces dominated 90 percent of soil across the country with regards to the conflict.Peace
Germany to give green light to extend military mission in Afghanistan
The German cabinet in Berlin is expected to give the green light on Wednesday for an extension of Germany’s military mission in Afghanistan until January 31, 2022, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The current parliamentary mandate for the German operation with up to 1,300 troops expires at the end of March.
This however comes amid a review by the new U.S. government of the February 2020 deal signed between the US and the Taliban which calls for a full foreign troops withdrawal by May 1 this year.
Kramp-Karrenbauer meanwhile warned a premature withdrawal of NATO troops could jeopardize peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
She also said NATO troops needed to prepare for Taliban violence should they stay beyond the end of April, Reuters reported.
This announcement comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the military alliance will only leave Afghanistan when security conditions allow.
NATO has just under 10,000 troops in Afghanistan – most of whom are not U.S. forces.
In addition, US President Joe Biden is reviewing his predecessor’s 2020 deal with the Taliban, which includes a May 1 deadline for a final U.S. troop withdrawal.
However, in Washington, calls are mounting for the U.S. to delay the final exit or renegotiate the deal to allow the presence of a smaller, intelligence-based American force, Reuters reported last week.
After chairing a NATO defense ministers meeting last week, Stoltenberg said: “Our presence in Afghanistan is conditions based, and Taliban has to meet their commitments.”
“The main issue is that Taliban has to reduce violence, Taliban has to negotiate in good faith and Taliban has to stop supporting international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda,” Stoltenberg said.
“We will only leave when the time is right and the focus now is how we can we support the peace talks,” he said, referring to slow-moving negotiations between the Taliban and the Kabul government, which began last year in Qatar.
Reuters reported that none of the 30 NATO member governments has publicly argued that security conditions are right for a withdrawal, and several allies would probably support a longer stay if the U.S. requests it.
