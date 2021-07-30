Latest News
20 villages cleared of Taliban, 4 militants arrested in Takhar operation
The Ministry said in a statement that the ANSDF and the public uprising forces launched a clearance operation in the center of the city on Friday morning.
The operation was conducted in the PD1 and PD4 areas of Taloqan city.
According to the Ministry, dozens of militants were killed and wounded during the raids.
Security officials said the militants stormed the Qara Parcho, Abdal, Salakhi Qishlaq, Khaskapa, and Chob Bor villages of Taloqan on Thursday night.
According to the officials, at least 13 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others were wounded in the counter-attacks by Afghan forces.
Three members of the uprising forces were also wounded in the skirmish, sources said.
Meanwhile, Takhar police told Ariana News that the Afghan forces arrested four Taliban insurgents during the operation.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
The death toll from wildfires on Turkey‘s southern coast has risen to four and firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.
More than 70 wildfires have broken out this week in provinces on Turkey‘s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas, President Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that 14 were still burning.
Planes from Russia and Ukraine helped battle the flames and another from Azerbaijan was joining them. “As of midday, with the arrival of the planes, we are turning in a positive direction,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.
Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said fires raged on in six provinces and officials promised to bring to account anyone found responsible for starting them.
Villages and some hotels have been evacuated in tourist areas and television footage has shown people fleeing across fields as fires closed in on their homes.
Pakdemirli said fires were still blazing in the Mediterranean resort region of Antalya and the Aegean resort province of Mugla.
“We were hoping to contain some of the fires as of this morning but while we say cautiously that they are improving, we still cannot say they are under control,” he said.
Wildfires have broken out elsewhere in the region, with more than 40 in Greece in the last 24 hours, fanned by winds and soaring temperatures, authorities said. On Tuesday, a blaze tore through a pine forest north of Athens, damaging more than a dozen homes before it was brought under control.
Fires also burned large swathes of pine forest in the mountainous north of Lebanon this week, killing at least one firefighter and forcing some residents to flee.
In Turkey, firefighters on the ground and in helicopters were fighting a blaze that killed three people in Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of Antalya. Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said 27 neighbourhoods were evacuated there.
One person was found dead on Thursday in Mugla’s Marmaris area, 290 km west of Manavgat. The blaze continued in Marmaris but residential areas were not at risk, Pakdemirli said.
Erdogan said at least five planes, 45 helicopters, drones, and 1,080 firefighting vehicles were involved in firefighting efforts at 1,140 sites.
Istanbul governor’s office banned entry to forest areas until the end of August as a precaution against fires.
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
UNAMA raises concerns over escalating violence in Kandahar
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has voiced its concerns about the escalating violence and civilians casualties in southern Kandahar province.
The organization said in a tweet on Friday that more than 230 civilians have been wounded since 16 July in the province, noting that the numbers could be much higher.
“Deeply concerned by escalating violence in and around Kandahar amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on city…Credible reports of scores of civilians killed. Working to establish facts on civilian harm,” UNAMA tweeted.
UNAMA has also warned of the grave consequences to civilians in Kandahar “if the fighting continues and intensifies in urban areas of the city.”
Meanwhile, UNAMA has also called on the warring parties “to exercise maximum restraint and take all possible measures to protect civilians from further harm.”
This comes days after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan reported that the ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes, improvised explosive device (IED) detonations, and shelling have inflicted a high number of casualties on civilians, including women and children.
More than 700 civilians were killed and wounded over the last couple of weeks, the UNOCHA reported citing provincial health officials.
