20 Taliban Insurgents Killed, Wounded in Faryab Clashes

At least 20 Taliban militants were killed or Wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, a local official said on Tuesday.

Karim Yurish, a spokesman for Faryab police told Ariana News that the Taliban militants attacked Dawlat Abad district of Faryab and faced “resistance” by the Afghan security forces on Monday night.

Yurish said at least 20 Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded, as the security forces have pushed back the militants.

A number of Taliban key commanders were also injured in the incident.

The Taliban has not made a comment about the incident yet.

It comes as the insurgent group has announced their spring offensive operation aimed to target the Afghan security personnel across the country.