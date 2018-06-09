20 Soldiers Killed After Taliban Attack Checkpoints in Kunduz: Sources

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 10:18 am)

At least 20 local Police soldiers were killed after Taliban have stormed security checkpoints in Qala-e Zal district of Kunduz province, a local source said on condition of anonymity.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Kunduz Police, Anamuddin Rahmani declared that the casualties are not clear so far but the backup forces arrived in the area to clashes have been stopped.

Unlike much of the Taliban war ravaging across Afghanistan, the Kunduz fight is taking place in residential areas — from farmland to the roofs of houses, with snipers from both sides shooting at each other from as little as 350 feet apart.

Afghanistan has been in a fight to hold off the Taliban in Kunduz province since the insurgents briefly captured the city of Kunduz in September 2015 and October 2016.