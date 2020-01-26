20 people wounded in grenade attack at wedding party – Khost

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2020)

At least 20 people were wounded after unknown armed men threw grenades at a wedding party in Khost province, police confirmed.

Adil Haidari, a spokesman for Khost police told Ariana News that the incident occurred Saturday night in Alsher district of the province.

The officials said the explosions injured 20 people who were taken to provincial hospitals.

He added, so far, the motive behind the attack is not cleared but investigations are underway.

No group or individual including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.