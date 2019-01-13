20 Militants Killed in Faryab Operation: Official

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2019)

At least twenty Taliban militants were killed and 14 others wounded during a joint military raid conducted by Afghan and foreign forces in northern Faryab province, a local official said on Sunday.

The spokesman for Faryab police Karim Yurish told Ariana News that Afghan Forces launched a joint military operation with the Resolute Support forces in Khwaja Sabz Posh district of Faryab province.

He said that during the operation in Ghazari village of Khwaja Sabz Posh district at least twenty Taliban insurgents including a commander of the militants were killed and 14 others were injured.

The Taliban commander was identified as Tajudin who led 40 insurgents in the province.

The Afghan security forces have detained seven Taliban militants, Yurish added. He further said that the militant’s hideouts along with at least 20 motorbikes were also destroyed during the operation.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.