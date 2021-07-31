Latest News
20 killed, 18 wounded in two separate traffic accidents in Laghman
Officials said Saturday 20 people including women and children were killed and 18 others wounded in two separate traffic accidents on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway, Laghman provincial officials said.
Asadullah Dawlatzai, spokesman for the Laghman governor confirmed the accidents and said the first one happened on Friday night when two vehicles collided in Naranj Bagh area of Qarghayi district.
Eight people died and 10 were injured in this accident.
According to Dawlatzai, 12 other people were killed and eight injured in another traffic incident in Qarghayi district of the province on Saturday morning.
He said both accidents were caused by driver negligence.
Latest News
Watchdog reports of growing number of revenge attacks
Taliban forces in Afghanistan are targeting known critics despite claiming that they have ordered their fighters to act with restraint, Human Rights Watch said on Saturday.
In Kandahar, the Taliban have detained and executed suspected members of the provincial government and security forces, and in some cases their relatives.
Among recent cases, the Taliban executed a popular Kandahari comedian, Nazar Mohammad, known as Khasha Zwan, who posted routines that included songs and jokes on TikTok. He had reportedly also worked with the local police.
On July 22, Taliban fighters abducted Khasha Zwan from his home in southern Kandahar, beat him, and then shot him multiple times, HRW said in a statement.
After a video of two men slapping and abusing Khasha Zwan appeared on social media, the Taliban admitted that two of their fighters had killed him.
“Taliban forces apparently executed Khasha Zwan because he poked fun at Taliban leaders,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“His murder and other recent abuses demonstrate the willingness of Taliban commanders to violently crush even the tamest criticism or objection,” she said.
Activists in Kandahar said that in villages surrounding the provincial capital, Taliban commanders have detained scores of people associated with the government or police, HRW reported.
In one case, on July 16, Taliban fighters abducted two men whose brothers had worked with NDS 03, a CIA-backed strike force that has been responsible for summary executions and other abuses, from their homes in the Qasam Pol area, Dand district, HRW stated.
Their relatives say that they have not heard from the two men since.
Also in mid-July, a media report said Taliban fighters detained Ahmadullah, a former police officer, in Spin Boldak. His family has not heard from him since.
His uncle said that the Taliban had sent letters saying that anyone who had worked with the government or foreign forces would not be harmed so long as they reported to the Taliban leadership and “admitted their ‘crime.’”
International humanitarian law prohibits summary executions, enforced disappearances, and other mistreatment of anyone in custody, which are war crimes, HRW reported.
It is unlawful to detain civilians unless absolutely necessary for imperative security reasons, the statement read.
Retaliatory attacks are a form of collective punishment and are also prohibited, HRW stated.
The International Criminal Court is currently investigating allegations of war crimes and serious human rights abuses by all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.
Taliban commanders who knew or should have known about abuses by forces under their control and took no action to prevent or stop them are culpable as a matter of command responsibility, HRW said.
“Advancing Taliban forces have no blank check to brutally target their critics,” Gossman said. “The Taliban leadership usually denies the abuses, but it’s their fighters carrying out these attacks and their responsibility to stop the killings.”
Latest News
Czechs approve program to help Afghan translators
The Czech government on Friday approved a program of help for Afghans who worked with Czech troops during their deployment in NATO missions, AP reported.
Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the help meant for Afghan interpreters and their families includes their relocation, an offer of asylum and financial aid.
Metnar said the goal of the program is to ensure safe and decent living conditions for them after NATO troops pull out of Afghanistan, AP reported.
The government’s move came days after the Czech veterans, current service members, human rights organizations and others urged the government to help resettle the Afghans because of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, AP reported.
President Milos Zeman asked his government on Thursday to approve the program without any delay because of fears that Afghans who worked with the Czech military could be killed by the Taliban.
The Defense Ministry declined to provide further details about the program, which is classified in order to protect its recipients, AP reported.
The number of Afghans wasn’t given.
The last Czech service members pulled out from Afghanistan in June.
Since 2002, a total of 11,500 Czech soldiers were deployed in Afghanistan, AP reported.
Latest News
UN office attacked in Herat, at least one guard killed
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Friday that its main compound in western Herat province was attacked by “anti-government elements,” killing at least guard and other officers injured.
In a statement issued on Friday, UNAMA condemned in the “strongest terms” today’s attack.
“The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taliban and government forces,” the statement read.
The UN added that it is urgently seeking to establish a full picture of the attack and for this purpose is in contact with the relevant parties.
“This attack against the United Nations is deplorable and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” said Deborah Lyons, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“Our first thoughts are with the family of the officer slain and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Lyons stated.
According to the statement, no UN personnel was hurt in the incident, in which entrances were attacked by rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire.
“The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account,” said Lyons.
“Attacks against civilian UN personnel and compounds are prohibited under international law, and may amount to war crimes,” the UN noted.
Immediately, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sources, however, told Ariana News that at least six people – including two security guards of UNAMA, three policemen, and a member of the public uprising forces – were killed and 19 others were wounded in clashes with the Taliban militants in the Guzara, Anjel and Karokh districts at the outskirts of Herat city on Friday.
Watchdog reports of growing number of revenge attacks
20 killed, 18 wounded in two separate traffic accidents in Laghman
Czechs approve program to help Afghan translators
Sola: Doha talks, intensified clashes discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Sola: Doha talks, intensified clashes discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Ghani says there is no military solution
Morning News Show: Arrest of local reporters in Kandahar discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Well known Afghan comedian gunned down in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban negotiating team member’s son killed in clashes in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. issues new flight restrictions over Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sharp rise in IDPs across the country in past four months
-
Latest News5 days ago
Female police officer assassinated in Kapisa
-
World4 days ago
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
-
Latest News3 days ago
China says Taliban expected to play ‘important’ Afghan peace role