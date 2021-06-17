Latest News
21 Commandos killed in intense Faryab battle to retake fallen district
Afghan Ministry of Defense told Ariana News that 21 Afghan Commandos were killed during clashes with the Taliban in Faryab province on Wednesday.
According to MoD officials, the clashes happened in Dawlat Abad district of the province and 15 other soldiers have since gone missing.
The MoD said Dawlat Abad district is under the control of Afghan forces.
Meanwhile, General Zahir Azimi, former spokesman for the MoD confirmed that his son Sohrab Azimi, was among the 20 Commandos killed.
Sohrab Azimi was one of the Special Forces officers who received military training in the US as well as Turkey.
General Azimi added that his son went to the Dawlat Abad district voluntarily in the efforts to retake the district from the Taliban. However, clashes intensified resulting in the death of the commandos. The center of Dawlat Abad district fell to the Taliban a week ago following heavy clashes.
Latest News
Families of victims call on Int’l community to investigate school bombing
The families of victims of the girls’ school bombing in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul have called on international organizations to investigate the attack.
About 40 days after the attack on the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada school in which hundreds of people including school girls were killed or wounded, the families of victims stated that the culprits have not yet been identified and the Afghan forces failed to maintain security in the west of the city.
They also called on the international community to recognize the attack as an act of “genocide” as a specific ethnicity was targeted in the incident.
Sabr Gul Alizada, a student of Sayeed-ul-Shuhada, stated: “all human rights organizations, the EU, the United Nations, and other international bodies have to recognize this incident as genocide in order to condemn this attack.
Mohammad Saqi, the grandfather of one of the victims, called on the government to maintain security so that students could pursue their education.
“I wish, we would not witness the loss of our loved ones again. We just want security,” he said.
Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, last week called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.
Mohaqiq in a statement said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”
Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said:
“People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”
He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.
“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.
Earlier, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.
“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.
Meanwhile, the German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”
“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) had also called on the Afghan government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC stated that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, or genocide.
The AIHRC stated that government has an obligation to “protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.”
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
Latest News
Iran urges voters to take part in Friday’s presidential election
Latest News
Shenzhou-12 astronauts enter space station core module
Three Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship entered the country’s space station core module Tianhe on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
At 18:48 Beijing Time, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo entered Tianhe hours after the spaceship successfully docked with the core module.
The trio will stay in space for three months and start their work as planned.
China on Thursday morning successfully launched spacecraft Shenzhou-12 with three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe.
It is China‘s seventh manned mission to space and the first in the process of building China‘s space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country’s last manned mission.
The spacecraft, carried by a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China‘s Gobi Desert at 09:22 Beijing Time.
The spacecraft completed orbital status setting after entering the orbit and conducted a fast autonomous rendezvous and docking with the front docking port of Tianhe at 15:54 Beijing Time, forming a three-module complex with the cargo craft Tianzhou-2.
Families of victims call on Int’l community to investigate school bombing
Iran urges voters to take part in Friday’s presidential election
Shenzhou-12 astronauts enter space station core module
Rights watchdog, UN and Afghan women band together over ceasefire calls
21 Commandos killed in intense Faryab battle to retake fallen district
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
Locals in Gaza celebrate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Zerbena: Afghanistan, Uzbekistan establish joint economic zone
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Third wave of COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola: Efforts underway to revive stalled Afghan peace talks
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Haj over COVID
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban ‘paths’ into districts will become mass graveyards: Saleh
-
Featured3 days ago
NATO to provide provisional funding to help run Kabul airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four districts in four provinces fall to the Taliban: Sources
-
Featured3 days ago
NATO looking at setting up training base for Afghan forces in Qatar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Families find the bodies of two missing Kabul women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in China
-
Featured3 days ago
Turkey’s president says US can count on Ankara after troop pullout