Connect with us

Latest News

21 Commandos killed in intense Faryab battle to retake fallen district

Ariana News

Published

6 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 17, 2021)

Afghan Ministry of Defense told Ariana News that 21 Afghan Commandos were killed during clashes with the Taliban in Faryab province on Wednesday.

According to MoD officials, the clashes happened in Dawlat Abad district of the province and 15 other soldiers have since gone missing.

The MoD said Dawlat Abad district is under the control of Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, General Zahir Azimi, former spokesman for the MoD confirmed that his son Sohrab Azimi, was among the 20 Commandos killed.

Sohrab Azimi was one of the Special Forces officers who received military training in the US as well as Turkey.

General Azimi added that his son went to the Dawlat Abad district voluntarily in the efforts to retake the district from the Taliban. However, clashes intensified resulting in the death of the commandos.  The center of Dawlat Abad district fell to the Taliban a week ago following heavy clashes.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Families of victims call on Int’l community to investigate school bombing

Ariana News

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2021)

The families of victims of the girls’ school bombing in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul have called on international organizations to investigate the attack.

About 40 days after the attack on the Sayeed-ul-Shuhada school in which hundreds of people including school girls were killed or wounded, the families of victims stated that the culprits have not yet been identified and the Afghan forces failed to maintain security in the west of the city.

They also called on the international community to recognize the attack as an act of “genocide” as a specific ethnicity was targeted in the incident.

Sabr Gul Alizada, a student of Sayeed-ul-Shuhada, stated: “all human rights organizations, the EU, the United Nations, and other international bodies have to recognize this incident as genocide in order to condemn this attack.

Mohammad Saqi, the grandfather of one of the victims, called on the government to maintain security so that students could pursue their education.

“I wish, we would not witness the loss of our loved ones again. We just want security,” he said.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, last week called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.

Mohaqiq in a statement said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”

Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said:

“People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”

He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.

“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.

Earlier, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.

“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) had also called on the Afghan government to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.

The AIHRC stated that it was the government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, or genocide.

The AIHRC stated that government has an obligation to “protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.”

“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Iran urges voters to take part in Friday’s presidential election

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: June 17, 2021)

Iran’s president appealed to voters to set aside their grievances and take part in a presidential election on Friday that record numbers of people are expected to boycott due to economic hardship and frustration with hardline rule.

Hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi and moderate former Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati are the main contenders after the hardline Guardian Council disqualified several prominent candidates from running and others quit.

President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, urged Iranians on Thursday, as campaigning ended, not to let the “shortcomings of an institution or a group” keep them from voting, an apparent reference to the Guardian Council.

“For the time being, let’s not think about grievances tomorrow,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already urged people to turn out in large numbers, saying that would help avert foreign pressures on the Islamic Republic.

Official opinion polls suggest turnout could be as low as 41%, significantly lower than in past elections.

In addition to anger over the disqualification of prominent moderates, grievances include economic hardship exacerbated by U.S. sanctions as well as official corruption, mismanagement and a crackdown on protests in 2019 triggered by rising fuel prices.

The accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian plane in Iran in January last year which killed 176 people also undermined public trust.

“Voting would be an insult to my intelligence,” 55-year-old Fatemeh said, declining to give her second name for fear of reprisals. “Raisi has already been selected by the government regardless who we vote for.”

Prominent dissidents inside and outside the country have called on fellow Iranians to snub the election, including exiled former crown prince Reza Pahlavi and opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi, under house arrest since 2011.

On the other hand, many leading reformists have rallied behind Hemmati, including former President Mohammad Khatami, arguing that a massive boycott would guarantee a Raisi win.

Under the Iranian Constitution, the supreme leader, elected for life and responsible for choosing six of the 12-member Guardian Council, holds most of the powers of the state.

Khamenei has the final say on all matters of state and sets Iran’s foreign and nuclear policies.

The vote would have no impact on indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the top Iranian negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Al Jazeera on Thursday.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 2 a.m. on Saturday. The interior minister told state TV that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, voting will take place outside at 67,000 sites across the country, with social distancing and the donning of face masks. Voters are asked to bring their own pens.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Shenzhou-12 astronauts enter space station core module

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2021)

Three Chinese astronauts on board the Shenzhou-12 spaceship entered the country’s space station core module Tianhe on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At 18:48 Beijing Time, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo entered Tianhe hours after the spaceship successfully docked with the core module.

The trio will stay in space for three months and start their work as planned.

China on Thursday morning successfully launched spacecraft Shenzhou-12 with three astronauts to its space station core module Tianhe.

It is China‘s seventh manned mission to space and the first in the process of building China‘s space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country’s last manned mission.

The spacecraft, carried by a Long March-2F carrier rocket, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China‘s Gobi Desert at 09:22 Beijing Time.

The spacecraft completed orbital status setting after entering the orbit and conducted a fast autonomous rendezvous and docking with the front docking port of Tianhe at 15:54 Beijing Time, forming a three-module complex with the cargo craft Tianzhou-2.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!