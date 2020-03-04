20 ANA troopers killed, wounded – Kunduz

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2020)

At least 15 Afghan National Army men were killed and 5 others were wound in a Taliban attack over an ANA HQ in Bagh-e Sherkat area of Kunduz province.

Sources told Ariana News that the attack occurred Wednesday at around 0100 am and continued until 04:00 am.

According to reports, the Taliban has taken away all the HQ’s equipment.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi Jamal, deputy spokesman of Pamir 217 Corps, confirmed the attack saying that there aren’t any details about causalities. He adds that after deploying auxiliary forces to the area, the Taliban also suffered causalities.

Head of Kunduz provincial council has said that in the attack of the Taliban over 5 strongholds in city and Imam Sahib district, at least 15 ANA men and 3 local policemen were killed, and 4 others were wound.