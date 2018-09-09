2 Killed as Suicide Bomber Targets Massoud Supporters in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2018 5:17 pm)

At least two people were killed and nine others wounded on Sunday afternoon in Kabul city when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up near a convoy of Ahmad Shah Massoud Supporters, security officials confirmed.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said two people were killed and nine wounded in the explosion that happened near the centre of the capital.

The blast on Sunday came hours after another suspected suicide bomber was shot by police in Kabul before he could detonate his device.

Ahmad Shah Massoud led resistance to the Soviet occupation in the 1980s and to the 1996-2001 Taliban regime and was martyred two days before the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington that precipitated the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.