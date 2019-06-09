19 Taliban Militants Killed in Paktia Airstrikes

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

At least 19 Taliban insurgents were killed in jointly airstrikes by the Afghan and foreign forces in the eastern Paktia province, a local official confirmed.

Sardar Wali Tabassum, a spokesman for Paktia police told Ariana News that the incident took place in Zazi and Zurmat districts of the province on Saturday night.

In response to Taliban attack, the foreign and Afghan forces conducted airstrike at Roqyan area of Zazi district in which at least 17 Taliban fighters were killed, Tabassum said.

Two militants were killed in a separate air operation at Sahak area of Zurmat district, he added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Paktia is among the volatile provinces in the eastern part of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.