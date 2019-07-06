19 Taliban Militants Killed in Kandahar Clashes

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2019)

At least 19 Taliban insurgents were killed and 38 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Khakrez district of southern Kandahar province, local officials said.

Nazar Ali, the district police chief told Ariana News that the clash broke out after a large number of militants attacked security outpost at Shirgha area of the district on Friday night.

He said, as a result, six militants were killed and eight others wounded in the incident.

Meanwhile, six Afghan security forces were also killed and four others injured in clashes, Ali added.

In a separate incident, Taliban fighters stormed Maroof district of Kandahar on Friday night, killing at least 13 soldiers and wounding 30 others, a source said.

However, the provincial police Tadeen Khan said that at the moment foreign forces are conducting air strikes at the district.

At least 25 insurgents have been killed so far, Khan added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.