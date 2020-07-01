Latest News
19 killed after blast in medical clinic in Iran
At least 19 people were killed after a gas leak at a health clinic in Tehran, capital of Iran, caused an explosion.
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran’s emergency services, has told Iranian Fars News that six others were killed in the incident.
Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television (IRIB) that a gas leak caused the explosions.
Iranian officials have told media that the firefighters had contained the fire and all remains were evacuated from the building.
A fire touched off by the blast has been extinguished, Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman said on state TV.
The private clinic had 25 employees inside at the time of the explosion.
Videos were posted on social media showing people nearby clinic rushed into the scene and the aftermath of the incident.
Afghan Senate accuses central bank officials of “violating law”
Members of the Upper House of the Afghan parliament said that the Central Bank Governor Ajmal Ahmadi, contrary to principles, has fired his deputies and staff, calling him a “tyrant”.
In a video released on social media shows that Afghan Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank -security guards did not allow Wahid Nooshir, the organization’s first deputy, to enter his office.
Nosher, in a Facebook post, said that as per the oral direction of President Ghani he intended to resign from his post on Monday, but he was not allowed to enter the Bank.
Nosher accused Ajmal Ahmadi of breaking administrative principles.
Qasim Rahimi, dismissed deputy head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan also considers the attitude of the head of this institution towards the bank’s employees against the law and principles.
According to the article Seven of the Da Afghanistan Bank Law, the Supreme Council of Da Afghanistan Bank shall be composed of seven members, as follows: Governor as Chairman of the Supreme Council First Deputy Governor as Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council Five other members.
The article says that “[All] members of the Supreme Council shall be appointed by the President of Afghanistan with the consent of the parliament of Afghanistan.”
Article 12 of the law says that the Governor, the First Deputy Governor, and any other member of the Supreme Council, of Da Afghanistan Bank, shall be suspended or removed from office by the President of Afghanistan.
“No member of the Supreme Council shall be suspended or removed from office before a hearing has been held by the President of Afghanistan where such member or his legal representative has presented his reasons,” read the law.
Meanwhile, lawyers say that if any employee of the organization is accused of corruption, only the judiciary has the right to review the case, and then the leadership must decide.
On the other hand, officials at the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan and economic experts are concerned about the current situation at the Central Bank of Afghanistan, saying that the continuation of such a situation will put the financial institution in crisis.
The head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan has not commented on the reason for the dismissal of his two deputies, but a statement from the organization said that the latest measures were taken in accordance with Article 20 and the third paragraph of the Central Bank of Afghanistan law.
Civilians killed as Afghan forces launched counterattack in Helmand: AIHRC
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says dozens of civilians have been killed in the Helmand province in the Afghan forces counter-attack.
The commission said that the Taliban first attacked the army soldiers from a point close to the area – where later witnessed heavy shellings – at least 27 civilians were killed and 35 others wounded in the crossfire between the Taliban militants and the Afghan forces.
Naeem Nazari, deputy head of the Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “A few moments before the incident, the government’s armed opposition carried out attacks from near the site, prompting a backlash from Afghan forces. The Afghan government should seriously investigate the incident.”
The Afghan military, however, claimed that a car bomb explosion and missile attacks by the Taliban caused civilians’ casualties in the Sangin district.
Wali Ahmad Ahmadzai, commander of the 215 Maiwand Corps, said: “I am ready to clarify any organization that it was not done by government forces, but from explosives that they (Taliban) had planted in the market.”
The Taliban claimed that the Afghan soldiers have fired rockets at the Ganj, cattle market, which had been overcrowded, killing dozens of civilians.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Senate urged all laterals to conduct serious investigations into the incident.
US, Taliban discuss Afghan peace process
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo spoke to Taliban deputy leader Mullah Baradar via video conference and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban said in a tweet that the two sides discussed the implementation of Doha deal, US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the intra-Afghan peace talks.
Shaheen added that the US Secretary has called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to reduce violence. However, the Taliban blamed the Afghan government for the escalation of violence, saying that the Afghan forces patrol and establish checkpoints in the group’s controlled areas.
Meanwhile, Masoum Stanekzai, head of the government’s peace negotiating team claimed that the regional countries’ disputes have complicated the peace process.
“One of the things to do to start intra-Afghan negotiation is to reduce violence. Disputes between countries in the region have complicated the Afghan peace process,” said Masoum Stanekzai, head of the government’s peace negotiating team.
Meanwhile, the Taliban’s political bureau said that Ibrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has also met with Mullah Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Iranian media reported that the meeting focused on US non-interference in the Afghan negotiations, as well as on the interests of the two countries.
“Unfortunately, there seems to be no significant progress,” said Abdullah Qarluq, deputy leader of the National Movement Party.
The talks come as Zalmay Khalilzad and the CEO of the US-based Global Investment Company are also traveling to Qatar, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.
“As long as the United States does not reach an agreement with countries in the region, such as Russia, peace in Afghanistan will be fragile,” said Moqadam Amin, a military expert.
“Increased violence by the Taliban is hampering the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, a government ministry spokeswoman for peace.
Negotiations between Afghans are expected to take place next month. But the release of prisoners and the escalation of violence is still a point of contention between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
