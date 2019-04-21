185 killed, 500 Wounded in Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2019)

At least 138 people were killed and more than 500 wounded following bomb blasts hit hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday Morning, Srilankan media reported.

According to Daily Mirror news agency, six bomb blast targeted three hotels and three churches in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The explosions have occurred at churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa, targeted worshippers as they attended Easter ceremony, the report said.

At least six explosions were reported this morning at three churches in Kochchikade, Katana, and Batticaloa and three five-star hotels in Colombo, police said quoted by Daily Mirror.

Nine foreigners were among the dead, officials said.

The death toll was expected to rise further.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation,” Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also in a statement strongly condemned attacks which caused hundreds of casualties.

“Attacking churches and hotels and targeting worshipers is appalling, and Afghanistan strongly condemns this heinous act of terror. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families, and we stand in solidarity with Sri Lanka on this dark day,” the statement said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.