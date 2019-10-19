18 Villages Cleared Of Taliban In Northern Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2019)

The Afghan forces have cleared several villages in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces from Taliban militants’ presence.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Afghan Army said that 16 villages in Dand-e-Ghori, Dand-e-Shahabuddin and Kilagai areas of Baghlan province were cleared of insurgents so far.

General Abbas Tawakali, an army commander who is leading the operation in Baghlan told Ariana News that at least 21 militants were killed and 12 others wounded since the operation has been launched in the areas.

Meanwhile, clearance operation is underway in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province. At least six militants were killed and three others wounded in district so far, the statement said.

The statement further added that Afghan forces have also arrested five Pakistani nationals including one woman and two children during the raids.

In a separate clearance operation, at least seven insurgents were killed in the Darqad district of Takhar province, the statement noted.

Afghan Army said that Bazar-e-Omari and Arpuli village of Darqad were cleared of Taliban, adding that the clearance operation is underway in the district.

However, the Taliban militant group said in a statement that its fighters have pushed back the attacks of the Afghan forces in Baghlan and imposed casualties on them.

The group further claimed that at least 45 Afghan forces have also surrendered to the militants following clashes in the province, but Afghan security officials yet to make a comment on this regard.

Baghlan, Takhar, and Kunduz are among the volatile provinces of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents have a huge presence in a number of its districts and usually carrying out attacks against Afghan forces in the area.