18 Taliban Militants Killed, Injured in Oruzgan Clashes

At least 12 Taliban fighters were killed and 6 others injured in a clash between the Taliban insurgents and Afghan Special Forces in central Oruzgan province, Afghan Army said.
The 205 Hero Corps said in a statement that Afghan Special Forces had launched an operation in Chino village, a place in the northwest of Terinkot in central Oruzgan province, killing at least 6 Taliban fighters and wounding two others.
“During the operation, three Taliban hideouts were destroyed and 10 bombs were defused by Afghan forces,” the statement said.
In a separate incident, at least 6 insurgents have been killed and four others wounded in the Dehrarud and Oruzgan Khas districts.
Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.
Oruzgan is an insecure province in central Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are active in some of its districts.