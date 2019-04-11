Breaking News

18 Taliban Militants Killed in Urozgan Raid

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: April 11, 2019)

18 Taliban militants were killed during a special operation conducted by the Afghan special forces in western Urozgan province of Afghanistan, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Thursday.

According to a statement released by NDS, the operation was carried out over Mawlawi Sharafuddin military hideout who is the military commander of the Taliban in Urozgan province.

The statement further said that some weapons, equipment, and ammunition were also seized during the raid.

Urozgan is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts.

