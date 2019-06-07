18 Taliban Militants Killed in Logar Operation

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2019)

At least 18 Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in eastern Logar province, local officials said on Friday.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Logar police chief told Ariana News that the Operation was conducted in Aab Paran village of Mohammad Agha district of the province on Friday.

According to Ahmadzai, 18 Taliban fighters were killed and four others injured in the incident.

During the operation, a number of Taliban’s weapons and ammo were also seized by the Afghan security forces, he added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.