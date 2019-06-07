Breaking News

18 Taliban Militants Killed in Logar Operation

Ariana News Leave a comment 96 Views

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2019)

At least 18 Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in an operation by Afghan Special Forces in eastern Logar province, local officials said on Friday.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Logar police chief told Ariana News that the Operation was conducted in Aab Paran village of Mohammad Agha district of the province on Friday.

According to Ahmadzai, 18 Taliban fighters were killed and four others injured in the incident.

During the operation, a number of Taliban’s weapons and ammo were also seized by the Afghan security forces, he added.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Circles Are Involved in ‘Illegal Coal Mining in Baghlan’

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2019)A number of civil activists in Baghlan province say that …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News