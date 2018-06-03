18 Taliban Killed, Wounded, Arrested in Takhar: Officials

(Last Updated On: June 03, 2018 10:44 am)

At least eight Taliban insurgents were killed, six of them were wounded and four others were arrested during the past 24 hours in Khoja Ghar district of Takhar province, the officials of 209th Shaheen Corps said.

Officials noted that special operation under the name of “Toofan” was conducted since last week and continues with the cooperation of Afghan air forces.

They added that the operation was launched in Ghaflatoon, Manchoghor and Ghorogh areas of Khaja Ghar district.

This comes as Afghan security forces have recently retaken control of a district headquarters in the Dasht-e Qala district of Takhar that was briefly seized by Taliban fighters.