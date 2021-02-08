World
18 dead, over 200 missing in India glacier avalanche
Rescuers are searching for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas on Monday, including some trapped in a tunnel, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley, Reuters reported.
Sunday’s violent surge below Nanda Devi, India’s second-highest peak, swept away the small Rishiganga hydro electric project and damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river that is still being built.
So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the mountainsides, officials told Reuters.
Most of the missing were people working on the two projects, part of the many the government has been building deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand state as part of a development push, Reuters reported.
“As of now, around 203 people are missing,” state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, and the number was changing as more information about people caught up the deluge emerged from the remote area.
Videos on social media showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away construction equipment and bringing down small bridges.
“Everything was swept away, people, cattle and trees,” Sangram Singh Rawat, a former village council member of Raini, the site closest to the Rishiganga project, told local media.
It was not immediately clear what caused the glacier burst on a bright Sunday morning. Experts said it had snowed heavily last week in the Nanda Devi area and it was possible that some of the snow started melting and may have led to an avalanche.
But a team of scientists were flown over the site on Monday to find out what exactly happened.
“It’s a very rare incident for a glacial burst to happen. Satellite and Google Earth images do not show a glacial lake near the region, but there’s a possibility that there may be a water pocket in the region,” said Mohd Farooq Azam, assistant professor, glaciology & hydrology at the Indian Institute of Technology in Indore.
According to Reuters, water pockets are lakes inside the glaciers, which may have erupted leading to this event. Environmental groups have blamed construction activity in the mountains.
Latest News
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
The US State Department said Wednesday night Washington is “deeply disturbed” by reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.
A BBC report earlier on Wednesday said women in the camps were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture.
According to BBC “several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organized system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture.”
Asked to comment, a State Department spokeswoman said: “We are deeply disturbed by reports, including first-hand testimony, of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.”
According to Reuters, the spokeswoman reiterated US charges that China has committed “crimes against humanity and genocide” in Xinjiang and added: “These atrocities shock the conscience and must be met with serious consequences.”
The official said China should allow “immediate and independent investigations by international observers” into the rape allegations “in addition to the other atrocities being committed in Xinjiang.”
The official did not specify what the consequences might be, but said Washington would speak out jointly with allies to condemn the atrocities and “consider all appropriate tools to promote accountability for those responsible and deter future abuses.”
Reuters reported that the previous US administration imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and firms it linked to abuses in Xinjiang, and the administration of new President Joe Biden has made clear it plans to continue a tough approach to Beijing on this and other issues.
China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism. Those in the facilities have since “graduated”, it says.
According to Reuters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the BBC report was “wholly without factual basis” and charged that the people interviewed for it had been “proved multiple times” to be “actors disseminating false information.”
The Biden administration was quick to endorse a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang.
Last year, a report by a German researcher published by a Washington think tank accused China of using forced sterilization, forced abortion and coercive family planning against Muslims in Xinjiang.
World
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a government “safe house.”
Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under arrest and will not be allowed to leave the safe house but his wife and children will be able to visit him.
The Pakistan government has been trying to keep Sheikh in prison after the Supreme Court last Thursday upheld his acquittal in the death of Pearl, triggering outrage by Pearl’s family and the US administration.
Pakistan’s government as well as the Pearl family have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court, asking it to review the decision to exonerate Sheikh of Pearl’s murder.
The US government has said that it would seek Sheikh’s extradition if his acquittal is upheld. Sheikh has been indicted in the United States on Pearl’s murder as well as in a 1994 kidnapping of an American citizen in Indian-ruled Kashmir. The American was eventually freed.
World
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids, Reuters reported.
According to a statement on a military-owned television station, the army said it had carried out the detentions in response to “election fraud”, handing power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposing a state of emergency for one year.
Reuters reported that phone lines to the capital Naypyitaw and the main commercial centre of Yangon were not reachable, and state TV went off air hours before parliament had been due to sit for the first time since the NLD’s landslide election win in November.
Soldiers took up positions at city hall in Yangon and mobile internet data and phone services in the NLD stronghold were disrupted, residents said. Internet connectivity also had fallen dramatically, monitoring service NetBlocks said.
Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other NLD leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning, NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters by phone.
“I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law,” he said, adding that he expected to be arrested himself. Reuters was subsequently unable to contact him.
The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the arrest of Suu Kyi.
“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting
18 dead, over 200 missing in India glacier avalanche
Eight security forces killed in Badghis and Ghor clashes
American troops likely to stay after May: US senator
200 officials suspected of embezzling COVID funds
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS chief for Ghoryan district killed in Taliban ambush
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
-
Latest News3 days ago
16 pro-government forces killed in Kunduz attack
-
Featured4 days ago
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
-
Latest News3 days ago
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan