17 Taliban Militants Killed in Takhar Operation: MoI

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2019)

At least 17 Taliban militants were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in the Dasht-e-Qala district of Takhar province, The Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted in the last two days and so far, 17 Taliban fighters have been killed and six others injured.

The statement added that during the raids 10 villages of the districts were completely cleared from the existence of the militants.

“In the operation, one vehicle and four motorbikes of the enemies were destroyed,” said MoI.

The Taliban militant group did not give a comment in this regard so far.