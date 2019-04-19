17 Taliban Insurgents Killed, Wounded in Faryab Clashes

(Last Updated On: April 19, 2019)

At least ten Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in clashes with the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, the provincial police media office said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the clashes took place in Qaisar and Daulat Abad districts of Faryab on Thursday night.

At least seven Taliban militants were killed and five others injured and in combat with the security forces in Sofi Qala and Nawdari villages of Qaisar district, the statement said.

At least four Afghan security personnel were also killed and two more wounded in the following clashes with the militants, the statement noted.

The Taliban fighters have injured two women while bullet exchange with the Afghan security forces.

In a separate incident, at least three insurgents were killed and two others injured during clashes between the Taliban group and Afghan forces in Daulat Abad district of the province.

At the meantime, two civilians including a woman and a man were wounded in the incident.

The Afghan security forces have pushed back the Taliban fighters from Qaisar and Daulat Abad districts, the statement said.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incidents yet.