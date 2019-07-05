17 Taliban Insurgents Killed in Kandahar Clashes

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2019)

At least 17 Taliban militants were killed and 14 others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Maiwand district of Kandahar province, local officials said on Friday.

Haji Lala, district governor of Maiwand told Ariana News that clashes broke out after a large group of Taliban attacked five security outposts in the district on Thursday night.

Lala said, as a result, six Afghan security forces were killed and four others were injured.

Meanwhile, provincial police chief Tadeen Khan said that 17 militants have been killed and 14 others wounded in the incident.

Khan confirmed that six police were killed and only a soldier was injured during the clashes.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.