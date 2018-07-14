17 Soldiers Killed in Taliban’s Attack on Security Checkpoint in Farah

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2018 12:40 pm)

At least 17 Afghan soldiers were killed after Taliban militants stormed a security checkpoint in Bala Bolok district of Farah province on Saturday, local officials said.

The deputy of Farah provincial council, Dadullah Qane confirmed the incident but refused to give further details.

In another incident in the same province, local officials confirmed that the commander of army air forces was killed in an armed attack by two motorcycles.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incidents so far.