17 Militants Killed, 13 Wounded in Faryab Operations

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2019)

At least 17 Taliban militants were killed and 13 more wounded in several operations by Afghan forces in northern Faryab province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Afghan Defense and Security forces conducted clearance operations in Daulat Abad, Qaisar, Pashtunkot and Shirin Tagab districts of Faryab during the last 24 hours.

At least 17 militants including their foreign national fighters and Taliban’s aides were killed and 13 others wounded in the raids, the statement added.

The statement further said that one Afghan security force was also killed in clashes with the insurgents.

The Taliban yet to make a comment about the incident.