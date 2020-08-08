17 Loya Jirga delegates test positive for COVID-19

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 17 delegates who attended the first day of the Loya Jirga in Kabul on Friday had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, the delegates infected with the virus have not been allowed to attend Saturday’s proceedings.

Noorullah Taraki, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said the members of the Loya Jirga who tested positive have been taken to a COVID-19 treatment facility in Kabul.

Critics raised their voices on Friday over the apparent lack of adherence to health protocols by the delegates on Friday in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

It was clear that very few delegates wore face masks and no social distancing practices were followed as 3,200 delegates sat shoulder to shoulder in the hall.

This comes after a Public Health Ministry report released last week indicated up to 10 million Afghans had been infected with coronavirus – which has had an enormous impact on the country’s already fragile health system and economy.

The Jirga will decide on the fate of 400 Taliban prisoners and the way forward regarding intra-Afghan talks.

Comprising tribal elders, community leaders and politicians, 3,200 people from around the country are attending the event.

Chairing the Jirga is Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

He said Saturday on Twitter that Friday’s deliberations had continued late into the night but that a resolution would be announced on Saturday.

“We began the second working day of the Consultative Peace Jirga. Yesterday 33 out of 50 working committees of the #CPJ submitted their suggestions, which continued till late evening. Today, the remaining 17 committees will submit their suggestions.

“The outcome of the committees suggestions on the release of 400 Taliban prisoners & other peace related issues will be announced today. The people of Afghanistan, & the international community looking forward for a positive, & constructive outcome to start the intra-Afghan talks.”