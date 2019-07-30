Breaking News

17 Killed After Pakistani Army Plane Crashes in Rawalpindi

At least 17 people were killed after a small plane of Pakistan Army crashed in Rawalpindi in early on Tuesday morning, Pakistani the News International reported.

According to the report, the plane has crashed at a residential area near the Rabi Center in Rawalpindi, as a result, 12 civilians and five crew members were killed.

After the crash, massive five broke out at the area that engulfed several houses, the report added.

“A small plane crashed into a residential area. So far we have retrieved 15 dead bodies, including 10 civilians and five crew members,” a rescue official told reporters quoted by the News International, adding that a further 12 people had been injured.

All the victims have been taken to the hospitals, the news agency said.

The plane was on a routine training flight when it crashed. The cause of the said incident has yet to be determined.

