17 hostages rescued from Taliban prison

Afghan forces rescued 17 hostages from a Taliban prison in Kunduz province.

According to an NDS statement, Afghan operational forces raided the prison and bases of Qari Wali, a Taliban commander in Naw Abad of Khan Abad district, Kunduz.

The statement says that 17 people, including 15 Afghan soldiers, were rescued in the operation. The NDS adds that three bases and prisons of the Taliban have been destroyed and plenty of ammunition and hand grenades were seized by the government forces.

Kunduz is one of the insecure provinces of Afghanistan. Taliban operate in most parts of the province.