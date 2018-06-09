17 ANA Killed in Taliban Attacks in Herat

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 11:26 am)

At least 17 Afghan National Army soldiers were killed and one other was wounded after Taliban attacked several security checkpoints in Zawol district of Herat province, local officials said on Saturday.

The spokesman of Herat governor, Jilani Farhad told Ariananews that the Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Aziz Abad area of the Zawol district late on Friday night.

Jilani noted the Taliban insurgents have also suffered heavy casualties, but the exact figure is not clear so far.

The newly established district of Zawol is considered as one of the insecure district of Herat province.