160 Killed, Wounded as Suicide Bombing Targets Protesters in Nangarhar

At least 32 people were killed and 128 others wounded in a suicide bombing targeted a protest in Nangarhar province on Tuesday, officials said, the same day a series of explosions targeted schools in Jalalabad city and surrounding districts.

The bombing targeted a protest gathering against the appointment of a local police chief in Mohmand Dara district, where the demonstrators also blocked the Torkham-Jalalabad highway between the provincial capital Jalalabad and the main border crossing with Pakistan.

Provincial health department spokesman Inamullah Miakhil confirmed the number of dead and wounded.

He also asserted that the number of casualties might be higher as the blast was very powerful.

Double Bombing at Jalalabad Girls’ School

The Blast near Pakistan border followed a twin bombing in front of a girls’ high school at the vicinity of Behsud district in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

“The first explosion happened in front of Malika Hmaira girls’ school at around 8:30 a.m.” Ataullah Khogyani spokesman of Nangarhar governor said. “A second bomb went off as students from a neighboring boys’ school and locals gathered at the scene,” he added.

The double bombing took place an hour after a bomb exploded outside Bibi Hawa girls’ school near the national security department of Jalalabad city.

Khogyani declared that the blast had resulted no casualties but the Jalalabad education department spokesman Asif Shinwari claimed a guard of the school was injured in the incident.

In the meantime, another blast was occurred in front of a girls’ school in Jalalabad city but local officials refused to give further details over the type and casualties of the explosion.

There has been no claim of responsibility for any of the attacks, although ISIS and the Taliban are active in the province.

Nangarhar province, which is on Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan, has been among the country’s most volatile regions this year. Its provincial capital Jalalabad has faced several suicide bombings and attacks.