Latest News
16-year-old girl walks to Turkey before being relocated to Norway
A teenage Afghan girl who walked for seven months, covering 4,000 kilometers to reach Turkey, has been settled in Norway.
The challenging journey of Aza, a 16-year-old girl, started with her wanting a better life.
According to Hürriyet Daily, Aza set out from Afghanistan with a few friends and finally arrived in Turkey’s eastern province of Van after seven months of walking.
Aza was apprehended by the Turkish security forces after crossing the border and then placed in a nursing home with a few migrant girls like her.
However, her fate took a turn when she met Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez and his wife, Meral Bilmez.
Hürriyet Daily reported that Aza told Meral Bilmez that she had heard the story of a woman going to Norway and that she had a similar dream, adding that she was afraid of death every day while living in Afghanistan.
Subsequently, the Bilmez couple decided to contact international organizations for the Afghan girl and a series of meetings and correspondences were made in this context.
After a while, the long-awaited news that would make Aza’s dream come true reached Van. She now lives in Norway, according to Hürriyet Daily.
Latest News
Qureshi highlights need for sustainable plans to restore Afghanistan economy
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Islamabad has provided a functional humanitarian corridor for the delivery of much-needed aid to Afghanistan.
Speaking to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in Islamabad on Monday, Qureshi said efforts for humanitarian assistance will not be sustainable unless Afghanistan’s banking system is restored and the country’s frozen assets are released, Pakistan Radio reported.
Russell in turn expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support to UNICEF in facilitating transit routes for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
Latest News
West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan: UK’s Miliband
The West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan and its own reputation by imposing a policy of starvation on the country, said the UK’s former foreign secretary David Miliband, who is now chief executive of the International Rescue Committee.
“If we wanted to create a failed state we could not have a more effective policy mix than the one we have at the moment,” he told the Guardian.
Miliband has been instrumental in lobbying the Biden administration and the World Bank to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, not only for humanitarian aid but also to start reconstructing the economy, the Guardian reported.
“I simply do not understand the lack of urgency to get this thing moving. It genuinely befuddles me that we should have allowed this to get so much worse so quickly,” he said.
He told the Guardian the crisis was so deep that the UN’s appeal for $4bn this year, due to be addressed at a pledging conference next month, was likely to rise to $10bn next year.
The Guardian reported however that reports have emerged that the World Bank board may meet in March to release as much as $1.3 billion that it has so far refused to release.
“What we are doing is not making it worse for the Taliban (IEA), it is making it worse for the people. We are not punishing the Taliban (IEA). It is ordinary Afghans that are paying the price of peace. It is not just a catastrophe of choice, but a catastrophe of reputation. This is a starvation policy,” Miliband said.
He said four problems needed to be addressed urgently if the country was to survive the remainder of the winter.
“There is no money to pay salaries. Some teachers and hospital workers have not been paid since April. That has to change.
“The US sanctions continue to have a chilling effect on commercial activity even though there are carve-outs in US and international sanctions for humanitarian purposes. The carve-out does not touch commercial entities so if you are a private agricultural or food importer who has to touch the government at the border in some way you are scared you are going to get caught up in the sanctions.
“Then there is the liquidity crisis, so there is no capital underpinning the banking system so no one can lend or pay for imports. Finally there are no technocrats or expertise in the Central Bank – they have all left. All this can be done without having to get into the issue of recognition of the Taliban (IEA).
“Together this is causing an economic freeze and in these tragic circumstances you can give more aid until you are blue in the face, and it will not solve the structural problems. I am in the ridiculous position of running an aid agency and I am saying ‘don’t just give out humanitarian aid, you have to underpin the economy’,” he told the Guardian.
Latest News
95% of people in Afghanistan do not have enough to eat: WFP
The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) says 95 percent of people in Afghanistan “do not have enough to eat,” and that “hunger continues rising in Afghanistan”.
On Saturday, the WFP Asia Pacific warned on its official Twitter account that in January, “8 in 10 income-earning households experienced a significant decrease in income, with Kabul hit the hardest. Worse still, some were forced to brave the cold month with no income at all.”
Since the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the collapse of the former government and the take over of power by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year, unemployment levels have increased throughout the country, leaving parents unable to provide food for their families.
The direct result has been a surge in malnutrition, producing a dramatic rise in pneumonia in children.
Six months after the IEA took power, no country has yet recognized their rule and all foreign assets belonging to Afghanistan have remained frozen.
The UN says that Afghanistan, which is already suffering from high poverty levels, is facing “one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.”
On Thursday, the WFP said that “with each passing month, new waves of people are turning to drastic measures to feed their families in Afghanistan.”
It added that about two-thirds of all people in Afghanistan – “66% – are now resorting to crisis coping strategies – up from 58% in Dec 2021, & 11% before 15 Aug.”
Kabul Central Silo resumes operations after 30-year hiatus
Qureshi highlights need for sustainable plans to restore Afghanistan economy
16-year-old girl walks to Turkey before being relocated to Norway
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Munich meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Zerbena: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Munich meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA’s efforts for engagement with international community discussed
Tahawol: UN concerned over re-emergence of terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’
-
Business4 days ago
Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
-
World4 days ago
Still a risk of military conflict in Ukraine: Analyst
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
-
Health3 days ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan war crimes suspect says he is a victim of mistaken identity
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan struggles to quell violence on its Afghan border