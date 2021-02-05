Latest News
16 pro-government forces killed in Kunduz attack
At least 16 pro-government forces were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Kunduz province on Thursday night, sources confirmed.
Mohammad Yousuf Ayubi, head of the provincial council told Ariana News that the clashes started after insurgents attacked a base of the public uprising forces and the NDS in the Khanabad district of the province.
The skirmish, which took place in the Tape Akhtar area of the district, happened at 11:30 pm and lasted three hours, Ayubi stated.
At least 16 members of the public uprising forces – including their commander Mohammad Hakim Nezami – were killed and two others were wounded in the skirmish.
He added that the militants have also seized all weapons and equipment of the base.
Sources, meanwhile, said that two ANA force members were captured by the Taliban.
The provincial police confirmed the attack but did not provide details on the casualties of the Afghan security forces.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
Public uprising forces comprise of residents who have taken up arms to help fight the Taliban and Daesh alongside the government forces.
US Secretary of State, Khalizad discuss Afghan peace
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and discussed the Afghan peace process.
“Great meeting with Ambassador Khalilzad to discuss the way forward in Afghanistan: continuing to protect the US against the threat of terrorism, achieving a just and durable political settlement there, and cementing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Blinken said in a tweet.
Biden’s Administration has retained Khalilzad, who has for the past two years been the driving force behind the Afghan peace process, to continue the Afghan peace mission.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad stated that he has briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”
“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.
This comes as the government and the Taliban peace negotiating teams have not held any formal meetings in the last 19 days.
Meanwhile, the International Union for Muslim Scholars this week called for all Muslim scholars to work to end the conflict in Afghanistan and ensure the safety of its people.
In a statement issued by the IUMS, they said they call “on all scholars and intellectuals to strive for an end to the bloodshed, and to achieve stability and safety for the Afghan people.”
The IUMS also strongly condemned and denounced the systematic targeting of scholars and intellectuals in Afghanistan and they urged all religious scholars and intellectuals to make efforts to help stop the bloodshed and to achieve stability, security, and safety for the Afghan people.
They said the ongoing targeting of religious scholars “has dire consequences for the future of Afghanistan as well as for the region.”
The IUMS also stated that the violence and killing of innocent civilians are forbidden by Islamic laws, customs, and international laws.
The organization emphasized it “condemns all acts of violence, assassination, and terrorism against religious scholars, intellectuals, opinion-holders, and dissidents.
“The Union considers these assassinations a crime and aggression against the victims,
against the Afghan people, and an insult to Islam and Muslims.
“The Union emphasizes the prohibition of aggression and murder,” stating it is against Islam.
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
A number of families of victims of last week’s clashes in the Hisa-i-Awal Bihsud district of Maidan Wardak province have called on the government to investigate the incident and ensure the guilty parties are prosecuted and justice is served.
Clashes broke out on Friday last week after a group of people staged a demonstration outside the district government compound.
At least 12 people died and 25 others were wounded after the protest turned violent, sources said.
However, a number of MPs from Wardak province claimed the protestors were targeted by police special forces despite being unarmed.
The Interior Ministry however rejected these claims and said irresponsible gunmen opened fire on police and civilians in the district.
The family of Ali Shujaee, one of the victims who was killed in Friday’s chaos, says that Ali was a poor farmer and the only breadwinner of his 10-member family.
Ali’s wife Fatima stated that she lost her “only breadwinner. They martyred my husband and left my five children – three sons and two daughters – in uncertainty. I want the government to prosecute the perpetrators.”
“My brother was shot dead. He was shot in the head and one of his legs was cut. Where should we raise our voice? We want justice,” Zainab Shujaee, Ali’s sister said.
Ali’s mother Basgul Shujaee stated: “I want the government to stop this bloodshed. We want peace.”
Meanwhile, a delegation dispatched to Bihsud says that a thorough investigation has been started and that the incident will be probed “neutrally”.
“The government is committed to bringing to justice whoever the main culprit is,” said Mohammad Ayub Salangi, the deputy head of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance for finance and administration.
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance’s presence in Afghanistan is a decision that should be mutual but one that carries risks.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Belgium’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Stoltenberg said: “If we decide to leave, we risk to jeopardize the peace process, we risk to lose the gains that were made in the fight against international terrorism over the last years, and we risk Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for international terrorists.”
He also said if NATO decides to stay, there will be the risk of increased violence against foreign troops in the country.
“So my message to all NATO allies is that whatever we decide we need to do together,” he said. “We went into Afghanistan together. We should adjust our presence there together. And when the time is right we should leave together.”
Stoltenberg also called on the Taliban to stick to their commitments, including “breaking all ties with international terrorists, including al-Qaeda,” and “reducing violence.”
Former US president Donald Trump had sharply reduced the number of American troops in Afghanistan and planned for a complete withdrawal by end of April. However, the new Biden administration said it plans to review the US-Taliban agreement signed last year.
NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is however still undecided but will be discussed during the defense ministers meeting later this month.
