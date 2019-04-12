16 Killed, 30 Wounded in Pakistan Bomb Blast

(Last Updated On: April 12, 2019)

At least 16 people were killed and 30 others wounded in a blast on Friday morning at a market in Quetta city of Pakistan, local Media reported.

According to Pakistani News International, the explosion took place at a vegetable market in the Hazar Ganji area of Quetta city.

Pakistan’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the blast targeted members of the Hazara community, the news agency quoted.

Out of 16 dead, eight belonged to Hazara community, Cheema said.

The blast occurred at around 7:35 am local time and has said to be caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been hidden among the vegetables in the market, the DIG Cheema added.

Most of the victims were vegetable vendors, who were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital for medical treatment, the report said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.