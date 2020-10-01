16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2020)

The European Parliament has condemned the high levels of violence in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and called on all stakeholders to call an immediate ceasefire.

In a statement issued by the parliament, members said: “We welcome the launch of the direct peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. A comprehensive peace process is a precondition to end four decades of death and destruction and to bringing stability, security and peace to Afghanistan.

“Intra-Afghan negotiations are key to the peace process. The European Parliament will insist on the need to be inclusive in these Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations,” the statement read.

Members of parliament also said all political factions and civil society, including Afghan women, youth and minorities, should be involved in the talks and throughout the whole process.

“It is essential that everyone in Afghanistan feels represented during the negotiations and in the next government, in order to safeguard respect for human rights, notably women’s and children’s rights.”

The European Parliament also stated at this critical juncture, domestic stability is of utmost importance.

“We, therefore, condemn the eruption of violence during the last weeks and call upon all stakeholders in Afghanistan to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The responsible for the recent terrorist attacks and the continuous violence need to be held accountable,” their statement read.

In conclusion, the statement read: “The European Parliament stands ready to facilitate and support the peace process with the aim of preserving the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, building upon the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan.”

